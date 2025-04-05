Woman kills self and her two children in Noida; husband, his sister-in-law held

Noida, Apr 5 (PTI) A man and his sister-in-law were arrested on Saturday after his wife allegedly committed suicide along and her two children, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Rajkumar (35) and his elder brother's wife, Savitri (35), police said.

The incident occurred on Friday when Arti (32), her 6-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were found hanging from a railing on the terrace of their house in the Haibatpur area under the limits of Bisrakh Police Station in Central Noida, police said.

Upon seeing this, the family took them to a private hospital where the doctors declared them dead on arrival and called the police.

During the investigation, the police found that Arti married Rajkumar (35) in 2012 in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. This was her second marriage. He allegedly used to beat her over minor issues, police said.

Arti was running the household by cooking for the tenants living in her building.

On Thursday, Arti saw her husband with Savitri in an objectionable situation and when she raised the issue, they beat her and told her to kill herself with her children, police said.

Distressed by the situation, Arti took her children to the terrace. She hanged herself and her children with a scarf from the railing, police said.

Police have lodged FIR against Rajkumar and Savitri under sections 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and section 108 (abetment of suicide) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Both of them were arrested and further investigation is underway, police added.