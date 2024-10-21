Woman kills self as husband arrives late on Karwa-Chauth, he commits suicide in shock

Jaipur: A woman committed suicide following which her husband also hanged himself to death in shock after the couple had an argument over him coming home late on the night of Karwa-Chauth, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Harmara area on Sunday when Ghanshyam Bunkar (38) came home late at night leading to a verbal spat with his wife Mona (35), they said.

According to police Mona left home in a fit of rage around 12.30 am and Ghanshyam also followed her. Shortly after that, the wife jumped in front of a moving train and shocked by her death the husband returned home and hanged himself while their two children were sleeping in a separate room, the police said.

Before killing himself, Ghanshyam sent a message to his brother on WhatsApp informing about his wife's suicide.

Advertisment

Harmara SHO Uday Bhan said that the husband worked in the private sector.

He said that the bodies have been sent for postmortem.