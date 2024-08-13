Woman kills self over land compensation dispute in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro, Aug 13 (PTI) A 68-year-old woman died after allegedly setting herself on fire over a land compensation dispute in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The woman ran an Anand Margi Ashram at Khuthara village.

In protest against the incident, local villagers and disciples of the ashram put up a road blockade on Tuesday.

Bermo Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vashishtha Narayan Singh said that the incident took place on Monday and the woman, identified as Anand Hitkarini, succumbed to her injuries during treatment in a local hospital.

He said that a part of the ashram's land was acquired for construction of four-lane national highway-320.

The district administration deposited Rs 4.10 crore in the court against the acquisition. But, a dispute grew between two groups over getting the compensation amount, he said.

A group claimed that earlier the Ashram was in the name of Sarvatma Anand, which was later reportedly acquired by Hitkarini. Now, disciples of Sarvatma and Hitakarini are claiming the compensation amount, another police official said.

"The woman allegedly set herself on fire due to the dispute. However, everything will be cleared once the investigation is over. We are investigating the incident from every possible angle," the DSP said. PTI COR SAN SAN RG