Woman kills self with poison on wedding day in Rajastha's Alwar

Jaipur, Nov 30 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by ingesting poison in Alwar district here on her wedding day, police said Thursday.

The incident happened at Payal Garden Wednesday night when Saloni Jain was getting ready for her marriage.

Four unidentified men entered the bride's room where they thrashed her, her mother, and the beautician, which led to an uproar, Alwar Kotwali ASI Arun Kumar said. The men fled after creating the row.

Soon after the incident, Jain ingested some poisonous substance and fell sick. She succumbed on her way to the hospital in Jaipur.

Police said the matter is being probed and they are trying to identify the men.