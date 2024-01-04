Woman kills toddler, throwing him into well

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 (PTI) A one-and-half year-old child was killed allegedly by a woman relative in nearby Kattakkada who threw the little boy into an open well, police said on Thursday.

The accused woman, the aunt of the deceased toddler, is mentally unsound and her arrest has been recorded, they said.

Manju, the accused, is the sister of the child's mother.

The child's father was earlier married to Manju, but later he married her younger sister also, they said.

According to Vilappilsala police, the accused took the child from the room when the mother was not around and threw him into a well in a nearby compound.

Later, she herself revealed her crime to some local women who were passing through the area, they said.

The accused was arrested under IPC Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections, police added. PTI LGK ANE