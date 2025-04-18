Woman 'kills' two children, dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her two sons using a knife meant for cutting tender coconuts and then died by suicide by jumping from their residential apartment, police said.

The woman (35) died on the spot after jumping from the building on Thursday evening, while her elder son (11) was found dead in a pool of blood.

Her younger son (9), who was critically injured, was rushed to a hospital but did not survive, they said.

A police official said a seven-page suicide note written by the woman suggests she was emotionally disturbed and angry with her husband.

He also noted that the woman and both children were dealing with health issues. PTI SJR SSK SSK ROH