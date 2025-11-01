Woman kills two children, dies by suicide in Karnataka

Mysuru, Nov 1 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her two children before dying by suicide in this district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Bettadapura in Periyapatna taluk of the district.

According to police, Arabiya Bhanu, who was in her 20s, allegedly slit the throats of her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and her ten-day-old infant, also a girl, before taking her own life.

Preliminary investigations revealed that her husband works at a mall in Bengaluru, while she was staying with the children at her residence in Bettadapura.

Police suspect that she may have taken the extreme step following a family dispute. However, an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident. PTI COR AMP ROH