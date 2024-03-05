Woman labourer killed, 3 injured at construction site in Gurugram

Gurugram, Mar 5 (PTI) A labourer died and three were injured when a mound of mud fell on them at a construction site in the South City 1 area here on Tuesday, police said.

All four labourers are part of the same family. The injured have been hospitalised, they said.

Eleven labourers, including Lala Ram alias Lalu, his wife Nirmala alias Lali and two other family members Monika and Sonia, were engaged in digging work at the construction site when the mound of mud fell on them around 3 pm, police said.

The other labourers informed police.

The four labourers were pulled out after an hour-long rescue operation. They were taken to a hospital where Monika was declared dead. The other three are undergoing treatment and are said to be out of danger, police said.

"We have not received any complaint so far but are investigating the matter. The woman's body has been kept at a mortuary for post-mortem examination," said Inspector Manoj Verma, Station House Officer, Sector 40 police station. PTI COR DIV DIV