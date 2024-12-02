Woman lawyer dies after coming under wheels of earthmover in Jharkhand

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Dec 2 (PTI) A woman lawyer died after coming under the wheels of an earthmover in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at Katras More in Jharia police station area when she was returning home with her husband on a two-wheeler.

The earthmover hit the two-wheeler from the behind and the woman lawyer, who was riding pillion, fell down and came under the wheels of the heavy vehicle and died on the spot, Shashi Ranjan Kumar, in-charge of Jharia police station, said.

The deceased has been identified as Neha Verma, who practiced at Dhanbad court. Her husband was left unhurt, he said.

Soon after the accident, locals blocked the road, paralysing traffic movement, as police seized the earthmover.

Sindri Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ashutosh Kumar Satyam and Kumar reached the spot and tried to bring the situation under control as an irate mob damaged several trucks transporting coal.

Police officials assured the agitators of nabbing the driver of the earthmover, who managed to escape from the spot, and take strict action against him. PTI COR SAN SAN ACD