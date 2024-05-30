Woman lawyer held for extortion in Navi Mumbai

Thane, May 30 (PTI) Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman lawyer for allegedly taking Rs 12 lakh from a hotelier after threatening action against his establishment in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, an official said on Thursday.

The accused had warned the 43-year-old man that if he did not pay the money, she would not withdraw a complaint filed against his hotel in Vashi with the local civic body and ensure its closure, he said.

On Wednesday, she accepted Rs 12 lakh from the hotelier at a cafe in Vashi where the Navi Mumbai crime unit sleuths caught her, the official from Vashi police station said.

The police arrested the accused, resident of Nerul area, and also seized her Aadhaar card, Bar Council ID and visiting cards, he said.

She was booked under Indian Penal Code section 383 (extortion), the police added. PTI COR GK