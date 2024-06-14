Woman-led start-up develops AI tool that creates multi-faceted authentication system

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) A woman-led start-up has successfully developed an AI-based tool that creates a "robust and multi-faceted authentication system" by combining facial recognition with gait analysis, the defence ministry said on Friday.

This innovative solution marks a "significant advancement" in biometric authentication technology, offering "enhanced accuracy and reliability" in identifying individuals, it said in a statement.

The start-up was established by woman entrepreneur Shivani Verma after winning the prestigious 'Dare to Dream 2.0', a pan India theme-based contest organised by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), it said.

Ingenious Research Solutions Pvt Ltd has successfully developed an AI tool 'Divya Drishti' that "integrates face recognition with immutable physiological parameters such as gait and skeleton," the ministry said.

"'Divya Drishti' creates a robust and multi-faceted authentication system by combining facial recognition with gait analysis. This dual approach enhances the accuracy of identification, minimising the risk of false positives or identity fraud, and has versatile applications across diverse sectors including defence, law enforcement, corporate and public infrastructure," it said.

The tool has been developed under the technical guidance and mentoring of the Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR), a laboratory of the DRDO based in Bengaluru.

Samir V Kamat, secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development and Chairman, DRDO, congratulated the start-up as well as team DRDO on this achievement. The development of 'Divya Drishti' under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) is a successful endeavour of the DRDO in promoting start-ups in defence and aerospace industry to achieve the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he said. PTI KND RHL