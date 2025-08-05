Woman levels allegations against member of Raghuvanshi's family

Indore, Aug 5 (PTI) A woman created a ruckus outside the house of transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, here on Tuesday.

She claimed that a member of Raghuvanshi's family was the father of her child and has abandoned her.

The family rejected the claim, and said the woman was trying to extort money from them by levelling false accusations.

According to eyewitnesses, the woman reached Raja Raghuvanshi's house in Sahakar Nagar with a baby.

Raghuvanshi went missing on May 23 during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra area (also known as Cherrapunji) of East Khasi Hills district.

Eight people, including his wife Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, were arrested in the murder case.