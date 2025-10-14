Woman library supervisor allegedly dies by suicide over unpaid salary, BJP targets Cong govt

Kalaburagi/Bengaluru, Oct 14 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman library supervisor allegedly ended her life in Kalaburagi district, frustrated with not having received her salary for three months, which the opposition BJP on Tuesday termed as a "government-sponsored murder".

Stating that the Congress government has become "bankrupt", Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, has demanded that the investigation into this suicide case be handed over to the CBI.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyavathi Aggimath of Malkhed village, who worked at a local government-run library. She allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan on Monday, police sources said.

According to them, in her purported death note, she allegedly stated that she was taking the extreme step due to financial distress, caused by three months of unpaid salary.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Ashoka said the Congress government in the state has gone bankrupt and is unable to pay salaries to library supervisors. "This is nothing, but a government-sponsored murder." "Librarians' suicides due to non-payment of salaries, contractors' suicides due to non-payment of bills, police officers' suicides because of transfer commission racket, poor people's suicides due to harassment from microfinance, more than 300 farmers' suicides due to non-receipt of compensation for damages due to drought and excessive rain. This is a government of ruiners. It is bankrupted and it has given suicide bhagya (like various bhagya schemes of the govt) to the common people, as the sixth guarantee," the BJP leader said.

"This is a government of murderers. Shame on this government," he further said. PTI KSU KH