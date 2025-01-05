Woman, live-in partner held for killing her daughter

Nagpur, Jan 5 (PTI) A woman and her live-in partner were arrested for allegedly beating her three-year-old daughter to death in Khaparkheda area near Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The crime came to light after the woman carried the body of the girl to her village in Gondia for burial on December 27.

The woman told her relatives that the girl died of pneumonia. She refused to follow funeral rituals and covered injuries on the child's body, following which villagers alerted the police, an official said.

A postmortem report revealed that the girl died of a head injury.

When police questioned the woman, she revealed that she and her partner Rajpal Malviya thrashed the child to death in a fit of rage, the official said.

Police registered a case of murder and arrested the duo, he added. PTI COR NSK