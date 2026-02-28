Woman lodged in MP jail for husband's murder swallows bangles in suicide bid; hospitalised

Betul (MP), Feb 28 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman inmate of the district jail in Betul in Madhya Pradesh tried to end her life on Saturday by swallowing bangle pieces, following which she was rushed in a critical condition to Bhopal for advanced medical care, an official said.

Poonam was in jail since December 17 last year for allegedly murdering her husband Raju Uike, in charge jailer Yogesh Sharma told reporters.

At around 10:30am, she swallowed pieces of her bangles with the aim of ending her life, as per police.

She was first taken to Betul district hospital, where doctors diagnosed her condition as serious, following which it was decided to rush her to a facility in Bhopal, police.

Senior officials were informed and a probe has begun in the incident, Sharma added. PTI COR LAL BNM