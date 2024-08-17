Woman loses balance while sitting on Atal Setu safety barrier, saved by alert cop

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) A 57-year-old woman who was about to fall into the sea from the Atal Setu sea bridge in Nhava Sheva was rescued on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 7pm, he said.

"After police was alerted about her presence, a patrolling vehicle rushed to the spot. When police approached her, she lost balance and was about to plunge into the sea. But an alert police personnel held her just in time and managed to save her," he said.

"She said she lost her balance in panic after seeing police approach her. Nhava Sheva police is probing further," the official added.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. PTI DC BNM