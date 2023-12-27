Woman loses more than Rs 3 lakh while trying to buy dry-fruits worth Rs 2345 online

Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) A 54-year-old woman from Panvel in Maharashtra lost more than Rs three lakh to an online fraud while buying dry-fruits, police said on Wednesday.

As per the woman's complaint, she came upon an advertisement for a dry-fruits store on Facebook on September 20 and ordered some dry-fruits.

When she contacted the number mentioned in the advertisement, the person at the other end instructed her about how to to make payment through a UPI-based app.

After she followed his instructions, he told her that the transaction had failed. But later she found out that Rs 3,09,337 had been withdrawn from her bank account.

She tried to contact the person again but he could not be reached on phone, she told police.

A case of cheating under IPC section 420 and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act was registered at Panvel police station on Tuesday and probe was underway, police said. PTI COR KRK