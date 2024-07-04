Woman loses over Rs 36 lakh in cryptocurrency scam

Thane, Jul 4 (PTI) A 44-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai has fallen victim to a cryptocurrency scam and lost more than Rs 36 lakh, police said on Thursday.

The woman, a stock trader, lodged a complaint against two persons in this connection, following which a case was registered against them under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act on July 3 at the Kharghar police station, they said.

In April this year, the accused approached the victim and lured her into cryptocurrency trading. Over the time, the duo persuaded her into investing a total of Rs 36,80,151. When the victim sought returns on her investment, she did not get any response from them.

She finally approached the police on realising that she has been duped, they said. PTI COR NP