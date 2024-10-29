Woman loses Rs 12 lakh in cheating case; four cyber fraudsters booked

Thane, Oct 29 (PTI) Police have launched a probe against four cyber fraudsters for allegedly cheating a 33-year-old woman from CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai of Rs 12 lakh, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred between October 23 and 25, he said.

"The accused contacted the victim multiple times, falsely claiming to be representatives of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). They said she faces several charges like money laundering, human trafficking, illegal advertisements and public harassment," the official said.

They also told her that if she wants her hassles to end, she will have to pay a total of Rs 12.35 lakh. She followed their instructions and transferred the amount. However, after doing so, she failed to establish contact with them. She realised that she had been duped, he said.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case on October 27 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 204 (personating a public servant), 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation.), 3(5) (common intention), he said. PTI COR NP