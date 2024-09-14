Woman loses Rs 3.04 crore to fraudsters posing as police, CBI officials

Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) Cyber fraudsters posing as officials of Mumbai police and CBI duped a 61-year-old woman here of Rs 3.04 crore, police said on Saturday.

Over the last two months, the woman, a Thane resident, was contacted by individuals who identified themselves as officials of a courier firm, the cyber crime cell of Mumbai police and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

She was told that her bank accounts required inspection for `suspicious activity', and forced to transfer Rs 3.04 crore through five online transactions, said a police official.

After realising that she had been cheated, she approached Thane Nagar police station on Friday and a case was registered, he said.

Probe was underway, the official added. PTI COR KRK