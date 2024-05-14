Woman loses Rs 54 lakh in online fraud; four booked

Thane, May 14 (PTI) Police have registered a case against four unidentified persons for allegedly cheating a 37-year-old woman from Airoli in Navi Mumbai to the tune of over Rs 54 lakh online, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, who is a pregnant woman, the cyber police on Saturday registered the FIR under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act, the official told PTI.

The accused offered the victim a freelance work of giving her rating of companies and restaurants, and said said if she completed five such tasks, she can earn a good sum. She took up the task and as per their instructions, made a payment of Rs 54,30,000 in different accounts for the tasks to be given to her.

All this took place between May 7 and 10, the complaint said.

After completing the tasks, when the victim sought her promised remuneration, the accused stopped responding to her calls. She soon realised that she had been cheated and approached the police, the official said.

The official said the victim who was at home on maternity leave, wanted to utilise the time for online tasks and earn some income. However, she lost her entire money to fraudsters, the police said.

The cyber police are probing the crime, he said.