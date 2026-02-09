Woman loses Rs 6.5 lakh after downloading fake gas payment bill

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) A woman was cheated of Rs 6.5 lakh by online fraudsters who claimed gas supply to her house would be disconnected due to non-payment of bills, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

The 50-year-old victim from Govandi received a text message last week asking her to contact an official of the gas firm and also download a link for quick payment, the official said.

"After she downloaded the link, the accused gained access to her bank account details, following which an amount of Rs 6,53,263 was fraudulently debited. She approached police on Saturday," the official said.

A case has been registered against unknown persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act, the official said.. PTI ZA BNM