Woman, lover among 3 arrested for killing her son in Varanasi

Varanasi, Aug 13 (PTI) A woman, her lover and his accomplice have been arrested for allegedly killing her 10-year-old son here, police said on Wednesday.

The woman's lover, Faizan, a resident of Golaghat, was arrested following an encounter with police on Tuesday night, an official said.

According to police, Sona Sharma, a resident of the Ramnagar police station area, lost her husband in an accident two years ago and lived with her son Suraj and five-year-old daughter. She developed a romantic relationship with Faizan, who frequently visited her home.

On Sunday, Suraj saw his mother and Faizan in a compromising position in their bedroom. Fearing that Suraj would reveal their secret, they decided to eliminate him, said Additional DCP T Sarvanan.

On Monday evening, Faizan lured Suraj into the bushes in the Bawan Bigha grounds and strangled the boy to death with the help of his friend, Rashid, before hiding the body, the officer said.

In an attempt to cover up the crime, Sharma filed a missing person complaint at Ramnagar police station late on Monday night, claiming that her son was abducted, Sarvanan said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was launched. Police recovered Suraj's body from the bushes in Bawan Bigha on Tuesday night, he said.

During the subsequent investigation, Sharma's behaviour raised suspicion and she repeatedly named Faizan, who was immediately taken into custody, the officer said.

Late on Tuesday night, police took Faizan to the crime scene, where he tried to snatch a police officer's pistol to fire at the team. In retaliatory action, police shot him in the right leg, Sarvanan said.

All three accused have been arrested and are being interrogated, police said.