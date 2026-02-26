Woman, lover among 5 held for husband's murder in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Five people, including a woman and her lover, were arrested for her husband's death, police here said on Thursday.

Officers from Baghray police station arrested the accused near Gogauri village along the Ganga Expressway based on a tip-off, they said.

Police have recovered gold and silver jewellery, and a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime, from their possession.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Shailendra Lal said that on January 6 this year, Sangita, wife of Sheshmani from Gogaur village, lodged a complaint stating that her husband was attacked by unidentified assailants when he was returning home from work at the village pradhan's house at night.

Sheshmani, who was found critically injured near a culvert on the highway, later died during treatment at a hospital in Prayagraj.

A murder case was registered against unknown persons and an investigation was initiated, the ASP said.

After a detailed probe, Station House Officer Shravan Kumar and his team arrested Sangita and four others, the ASP said.

The others arrested are Sachin Yadav, a resident of Gogaur; Nagesh Kumar Yadav, a resident of Newaji Ka Purwa in Puwansi; Tasleem, a resident of Panah Nagar from Maheshganj area, and a minor.

ASP Lal said that during interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime.

Sachin Yadav told investigators that he was in a relationship with Sangita, which Sheshmani came to know of, leading to frequent fights between the couple.

Sangita allegedly asked Sachin to "remove Sheshmani from the way" and assured him that she would bear the expenses. She allegedly brought her jewellery and told him to sell it to finance the murder, the ASP said.

Sachin then allegedly conspired with Nagesh, Tasleem and others, paid an advance of Rs 20,000 and promised Rs 50,000 after the "job" was done, Lal added.

According to the plan, on the night of January 6, the accused allegedly attacked Sheshmani while he was returning from work, causing grievous injuries that led to his death during treatment, police said.

All the accused were produced in court and sent to jail, they added.