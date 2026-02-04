Woman, lover among four held for murder of father-in-law in UP's Mau

Mau (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Four people, including a woman and her lover, were arrested on Wednesday for the alleged murder of her father-in-law after he found out about their relationship here, police said.

The body of the victim, identified as Subachchan alias Gedi Rajbhar (65), was found at a guava orchard in Chorpa Khurd village on February 1. The victim's throat and right wrist had been slit with a sharp-edged weapon, the police said.

Following a complaint by the victim's wife, Ramawati Devi, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said the victim's son had been working in Dubai for the past two years. During this time, his wife, Pinky Rajbhar, allegedly developed a relationship with a relative identified as Ram Milan Rajbhar.

According to the police, Subachchan found out about their affair and reprimanded his daughter-in-law. Angered by the confrontation, Ram Milan allegedly conspired with his associates to kill the elderly man, the police said.

On the night of February 1, the accused lured Subachchan to the orchard on the pretext of a drinking party. After the victim consumed alcohol, the group allegedly pinned him down and slit his throat and wrist with a knife, the police said.

Police have arrested four accused, identified as Ram Milan Rajbhar alias Mukdhun (24), Sudhir Rajbhar alias Deepu (21), Chhaddu Rajbhar alias Rohit (19) and Pinky Rajbhar (28).

The murder weapon has also been recovered from them, they added.