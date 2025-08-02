Woman, lover arrested for abetment to suicide after man kills 2 sons, hangs himself

Surat, Aug 2 (PTI) A woman and her lover have been arrested for `abetment to suicide' after her husband allegedly killed the couple's two sons and hanged himself in Surat city, police said on Saturday.

The accused were arrested late Friday night on the basis of a suicide note, video messages and entries in two diaries in which Alpesh Solanki (41) stated that his wife's extramarital affair was the reason for his extreme step.

The deceased lived in the district panchayat quarters where he hanged himself after allegedly killing his sons, aged 2 and 8, by giving them a soft drink laced with rat poison on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Vijaysinh Gurjar said.

"We lodged a case of murder against Solanki, and investigation led us to two diaries and a suicide note and some videos on his mobile phone," he said.

Solanki's brother said in a statement to the police that Solanki's wife Falguni allegedly had an extramarital affair with Naresh Rathod, Gurjar said.

In the six-page long suicide note, Solanki addressed his parents and wife, blamed her infidelity for the extreme step, and sought probe and action against the `culprits'.

Rathod, a divorcee, admitted that he was in a relationship with Falguni, Gurjar said.

"A case of abetment to suicide was registered at Umra police station under sections 108 and 54 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and both Falguni and Naresh Rathod were arrested. Further investigation is underway," the official said. PTI COR KA KRK