Woman, lover arrested for attempt to murder husband in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 1 (PTI) The Gurugram Police has arrested a woman and her paramour for allegedly attacking her husband with an axe-like tool at a village here, officials said on Thursday.

The incident came to light when police received information about a man being seriously injured near a school in Khoh village. A police team reached the spot and found that the victim, identified as Shiv Shankar, had been rushed to the ESIC hospital in Faridabad.

On Wednesday, police officials visited the hospital, but doctors declared Shankar unfit to give a statement. Shankar, a resident of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, works for a firm in Manesar and resides in Khoh with his wife, Poonam.

According to the officials, the couple married in 2012 and have a son. The investigation began following a complaint filed by the victim's sister-in-law.

The complainant alleged that Shankar had recently found Poonam's affair with Mankhush, alias Mintu, a colleague at his workplace. This led to frequent disputes.

On Tuesday, Poonam lured her husband to the Jharna temple. While they were returning on a scooter, a man pushed their vehicle near VPS School, causing them to fall.

Mankhush then restrained Shankar from behind while his wife Poonam allegedly struck his several times on the face with an axe-like tool. The duo then fled feom the spot, leaving Shankar critically injured, the officials said.

Following the complaint, an attempt to murder case was registered at the IMT Manesar police station. Police arrested Mankhush (25), a resident of Khagaria in Bihar, and Poonam (44) on Thursday.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed to having a relationship for the past six months. They claimed the plan to eliminate Shankar was hatched following escalating domestic disputes over their affair," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police. PTI COR AKY