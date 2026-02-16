Woman, lover arrested for killing her husband in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) Days after the body of a man was recovered from a canal in Phalodi district, the Rajasthan Police has arrested his wife and her lover for allegedly killing him, an official said on Monday.

Bhajanlal, 32, a native of 4 ZWM village in Sri Ganganagar district, was found dead in the canal on February 2, police said.

This is the second such incident reported in the district in the span of 15 days.

During the investigation, police arrested his wife, Indra Devi, her alleged lover Prabhu Dayal, and detained a minor on Sunday, they said.

Sri Ganganagar Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan said that on January 16, after Devi informed her lover about Bhajanlal's movement, Dayal, along with the minor, chased him, thrashed him, and later strangled him with a rope.

The accused dumped the body and the motorcycle into the Indira Gandhi Canal. The body was later recovered more than 250 km away in the Phalodi district, police said.

The investigations and sustained interrogation revealed the alleged extra-marital affair and the conspiracy, police said.

The police said, based on the new revelations in the case, the missing persons complaint lodged by the victim's father, Krishna Lal, was turned into a murder case.

The incident comes just a few days after, when a newlywed woman, Anjali, 23, her lover Sanjay, and two accomplices were arrested for killing her husband Ashish Kumar, 27.

Barely three months after the marriage, Kumar was murdered on January 30 in Sri Ganganagar district, which was orchestrated by his wife, Anjali, in collusion with her boyfriend, Sanjay, and two accomplices.

