Woman, lover held for murder of husband in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A couple in love has been arrested here for the alleged murder of the woman's husband by gunshot, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Singh said Saddam Ansari was shot dead on the intervening night of December 25 and 26 at Kanshiram Awas Colony under Kachhwan Police Station limits.

Ansari's 27-year-old wife, Savita, and her 21-year-old lover, Arbaaz, have been arrested in connection with the killing, he said.

Both are originally from Lakhnipur in Jaunpur district and have been living in Kanshiram Awas, Pandeypur Ward, at the time of the killing, the officer said.

Police seized a .32 bore pistol and two live cartridges allegedly used in the crime from their possession, Singh said.