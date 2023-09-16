Woman, lover sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering husband in UP

Kaushambi (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for murdering her husband in May 2020.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of the convicts - Sunita Devi and Shri Chand Patel - additional district government counsel Anirudh Mishra said.

According to the prosecution, Ramchandra Patel, a resident of Chouradih village in Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh, was smothered to death with a pillow when he was sleeping at his house.

A case was registered at Charva police station on May 18, 2020, based on a complaint filed by her wife.

During investigation of the case it was found that Sunita Devi and her lover killed her husband so that they could live together. PTI COR CDN SMN SMN