Woman, lover strangle former partner dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar, dump body; arrested

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 2 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly strangling her former partner to death and dumping his body in a drain in the New Mandi area here, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said the body of Sanjeev (30) was found in a drain under the New Mandi police station limits on Sunday.

During the investigation, police identified Sonia and her paramour, Sadik, as the prime suspects and arrested them.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that Sanjeev was strangled to death by Sonia with the help of Sadik. The body was later thrown into a drain on February 1, the SSP told reporters.

According to police, Sanjeev was Sonia's former lover, and her continued contact with him was opposed by Sadik, leading to frequent disputes. Acting on this, the duo allegedly conspired to eliminate Sanjeev, police said.

Further investigation is underway, and legal proceedings against the accused are being initiated, they added.