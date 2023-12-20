Woman, male friend die by suicide in Mysuru after backlash from families over relationship

Mysuru (Karnataka), Dec 20 (PTI) A 28-year-old married woman died by suicide allegedly after facing a backlash over her relationship with a male friend, who subsequently also hanged himself from a tree at Hunsur town in the district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman’s 22-year-old friend with whom she shared a close friendship and had entered into a relationship had recently uploaded a picture of him with her as his WhatsApp status which created issues between the two families.

The two belonged to different communities.

"The picture was noticed by their families and acquaintances. Family members and in-laws of the woman, who has two children, got to know about her alleged affair with the man. Following this, she hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her house on Sunday", a senior police officer said.

"Tension ensued between both the families and it led to a quarrel. Subsequently, the woman’s male friend with whom she had an affair also died by hanging himself from a tree near the vicinity of his residence", he said. PTI AMP RS RS