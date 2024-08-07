Woman, male friend get seven years in jail in POCSO case

Gurugram, Aug 7 (PTI) A sessions court sentenced a woman and her male friend to seven years in jail for assaulting her minor daughter and exposing her to obscene acts, police said here on Wednesday.

Additional district and sessions judge Ashwini Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on accused Gaurav and a fine of Rs 1.40 lakh on the woman on Tuesday, a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

According to the police, on September 25, 2019, a zero FIR was received by Gurugram police in which a man alleged that his minor daughter was beaten by her mother and the woman's friend. They had also kept her locked in a room where the friend was involved in obscene acts in front of the girl, they said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act at a women's police station.

The police later arrested the woman and her friend Gaurav, who was a resident of Basai Road in Gurugram, and filed a charge sheet following an investigation.

"On the basis of the charge sheet filed by the Gurugram Police, the court on Tuesday sentenced the duo to seven years' imprisonment.

"The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on accused Gaurav and fine of Rs 1.40 lakh on the woman," the spokesperson said. PTI CORR RT RT