Woman, man held in Jhansi with 1 kg morphine worth Rs 1 cr

Jhansi (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) arrested a woman and a man in a joint operation with Jhansi police, and seized about one kg of morphine allegedly smuggled from Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The estimated value of the seized narcotic is around Rs 1 crore, officials said.

The arrested persons were identified as Ukar Lal (45), son of Karan Singh, and Leelabai (58), wife of Babulal, both residents of Pathki village under Girdharpura-Ghatoli area in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district.

City Circle Officer Laxmikant Gautam said the arrests were made on Monday afternoon in the Navabad area during a joint operation led by ANTF in-charge Chandan Pandey and Navabad police station in-charge Ravi Srivastava near a petrol pump close to the local bus stand.

During the search, the accused were found carrying around one kg of morphine concealed in their clothing, he said.

The duo told the police during questioning that the narcotic substance had been smuggled from Rajasthan to Jhansi, Gautam added, noting that further investigation was underway to identify their links and supply network.

A case has been registered against the two at Navabad police station and further legal proceedings are underway, the officer said.