Woman mauled to death by leopard in Udaipur

Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, police said on Sunday.

The three women had gone to collect woods near a hilly area in Jhadol where the leopard attacked them. While two of them survived the attack, the leopard dragged Meera to the forest area and mauled her to death, they said.

Locals gathered on the highway near the hills on information and found the dead body. They blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad highway and staged a protest against the incident.

They were angry over the repeated attacks by leopards in the area and alleged that the authorities have failed to check the incidents.

Efforts are being made to pacify the villagers, the police added.