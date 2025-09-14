Woman mauled to death by leopard in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard on Sunday while cutting grass in a forest near her village here, police said.

Station House Officer of Najibabad, Rahul Singh, said the incident took place in Issopur village, where the woman, Meera, was working with her husband, Mahendra, when the leopard attacked her.

Hearing her cries, her husband and other villagers rushed to the spot, but the leopard fled before they could intervene.

Meera was taken to Samipur hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Digambar Singh led a protest at the Divisional Forest Officer's office, alleging that this was the fourth fatal leopard attack in the area in recent weeks. PTI COR ABN ABN HIG HIG