Woman mauled to death by leopard near Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard near here, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

Kariamma had gone to cut grass at an agricultural field near her home at Kambalu, Gollarahatti, in Nelamangala taluk in Bengaluru Rural district on Sunday evening when the incident happened, they said.

The field, where she was working, was adjacent to a forest which is frequented by leopards, and warnings were also issued to villagers in recent times to not venture into the vicinity. There were instances of leopard killing dogs and other strays, a senior forest officer said.

"The woman, who is into rearing cattle, went to the agricultural field to cut grass and was allegedly dragged by the leopard into the forest area where the big cat mauled her to death and consumed parts of her body from head to chest," he said.

Advertisment

When she did not return, her family members went searching for her and discovered her half-eaten body and reported it to the forest officials, he added.

A 30 member team of leopard task force, 30 staff and 10 officers of the forest department reached the site along with forensic experts to take samples of the hair, blood stains and footprints of the leopard in order to catch the big cat, the officer said.

"Twenty huge cages have also been installed in and around the area in an attempt to catch the leopard involved in the killing," he said. PTI AMP RS RS