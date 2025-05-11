Woman mauled to death by tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Chandrapur, May 11 (PTI) A 65-year-old woman was mauled to death by a tiger in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Sunday, a senior forest official said.

The incident comes a day after three women were killed in a similar attack in the district.

The victim, Vimala Shinde, a resident of Nagala village in Mul tehsil, ventured into the forest area to gather 'tendu' leaves in the morning when a big cat attacked her, the official said.

In an unusual attack on Saturday, a big cat killed three women at the same time in Compartment No. 1355 of the Sindewahi Range Forest. PTI COR ARU