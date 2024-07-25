Woman MBBS student commits suicide at college hostel

Rajnandgaon, Jul 25 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman medical student allegedly committed suicide at the hostel of the Bharat Ratna Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Rajnandgaon city of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said.

Kesar Godara, a final year of MBBS student hailing from Bikaner in Rajasthan, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room, said Navratan Kashyap, station house officer, Lalbag police station.

"No suicide note was found at the spot and further investigation was underway," he added.

Dean of the medical college Dr Renuka Gahine said Godara's friends went to check on her as she did not turn up for an internal examination. They raised alarm when she did not open the door despite repeated knocks and shouting.

A guard peeked through the window and found her hanging, following which police were alerted, the dean said. PTI COR TKP KRK