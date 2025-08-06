21-year-old woman MBBS student commits suicide in B J Medical College hostel

Pune: A 21-year-old woman medical student allegedly committed suicide in a hostel room of a college here, police said on Wednesday.

The woman was found hanging late Tuesday night and a note was found at the spot in which she purportedly mentioned that she was undergoing psychiatric treatment and wanted to study further, they said.

She hailed from Rajasthan and was the second-year MBBS course student at the government-run B J Medical College here, the police said.

She was staying with two other female students in a room of the hostel, an official from Bundgarden police station.

"As she did not return to her room till late evening, her roommates raised an alarm and approached the police to file a missing complaint. Meanwhile, another hostel inmate spotted her hanging in another room in the premises and alerted the hostel authorities and police," he said.

As per primary investigation, she was undergoing psychiatric treatment since her school days, the official said.

"We have found a note at the spot in which she mentioned that she was undergoing psychiatric treatment and also added that she wanted to study further," he said.

The student did not blame anyone for the extreme step in the note, the official said.

"Her parents have been informed and further probe is on into the incident," he added.