Woman member injured in November 13 police firing in northern Kerala dead, says Maoist group

Wayanad, Dec 29 (PTI) A few posters and a press release purportedly issued in the name of a Maoist spokesman claim that an ultra, who was injured in an alleged police firing in a forest area in Kannur on November 13, has died while undergoing treatment.

In the posters and the release purportedly issued by Maoists at Hundikaparambu colony near Thirunelli in this hill district, they claim that Lakshmi, also known as Kavitha, who was injured in the gun battle with a specialised team of Kerala police on November 13, has been "martyred".

The release was issued in the name of Jogi, the spokesperson of the outfit.

It claimed that the 'Thunderbolt' tactical team of the police launched a surprise attack on the members of Kabani Dalam of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) while they were holding a meeting.

It added that the members defended themselves well but Lakshmi was injured and was shifted from there.

The notice also claimed that she died while undergoing treatment and her funeral was held in the Western Ghats.

It did not specify when she died or where the funeral was held.

When contacted, a police officer told PTI that they are looking into it.

The exchange of fire had taken place in the Njettithodi area of the Uruppumkutty forest under the Karikkottakari police station limit.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Putta Vimaladitya had said that the Maoists initiated the firing, prompting the police to retaliate during their combing operations in the forest.

The ultras, numbering eight, managed to flee the scene, he had said.

The Maoists said Lakshmi hailed from Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh.

She is the wife of surrendered Maoist leader Lijesh, who had in 2021 returned to the mainstream after giving up the path of armed struggle, as part of a Kerala government rehabilitation package.

The Maoist notice and posters also threaten retaliation and blamed the BJP and the ruling CPI(M) for "unleashing" attacks on them. PTI RRT RRT ANE