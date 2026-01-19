Woman, minor daughter die by 'suicide' in Jharkhand's Giridih

Giridih, Jan 19 (PTI) A woman and her minor daughter allegedly died by suicide in Jharkhand’s Giridih district on Monday, after they faced “harassment” by loan recovery agents, a police officer said.

Putul Devi (39) and her 16-year-old daughter were found hanging inside their house at Gadi Shrirampur, Giridih Mufassil Police Station officer-in-charge, Shyam Mahato, told PTI.

“The relatives broke open the door of the house on Monday morning and found both the mother and daughter hanging from the ceiling. The husband of the deceased woman claimed that she had taken a loan of Rs 5 lakh, but could not pay the monthly instalments, and remained tense over the issue,” he said.

“The woman was upset due to the repeated phone calls by loan recovery agents to clear the instalments,” the officer said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at Giridih Sadar Hospital.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, but we are investigating all possible angles,” Mahato added. PTI ANB RBT