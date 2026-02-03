Woman, minor girl held for man's death after assault in Thane

Thane, Feb 3 (PTI) Police have arrested a woman and detained a juvenile girl in connection with the death of an unidentified man following an altercation in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Bhiwandi town after a quarrel broke out between the man, aged around 40, and the two accused over some issue, assistant police inspector Jayshree Anawane said.

The accused -- an 18-year-old woman and the juvenile aged 17 -- allegedly pushed the man down from the slab of a police chowkie located at Dhamankar Naka, the official said.

The man fell and sustained grievous injuries. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, where he died after a few hours, she said.

The police initially registered an FIR on charges of quarrel and causing serious injuries, but after the man's death, it was converted to a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

Further investigation into the case was underway. PTI COR GK