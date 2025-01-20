Woman, minor son held for killing her husband in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jan 20 (PTI) Fed up with domestic abuse and regular assault, a woman and her minor son allegedly killed her husband during an altercation in Nagpur city and tried to dispose of the body, police said on Monday.

The woman (50) has been arrested and her teenager son (exact age not disclosed) detained for the murder of the 57-year-old man in Ingole Nagar under Hudkeshwar police station limits, they said.

Officials of the Hudkeshwar police station said the victim was an alcohol addict with a history of domestic violence against his wife and their son.

On Sunday evening, a heated argument between the trio escalated when the minor son pushed his father, causing him to fall and suffer a nose injury. In the ensuing altercation, the boy used a towel to strangle his father to death with his mother assisting in the act, they said.

After the incident, the mother-son duo stuffed the body in a sack and attempted to dispose it of. The boy sought the help from a friend, who instead informed police. Upon investigation, police recovered the man's body and subsequently arrested his wife and detained his son, said the officials.

A murder case was registered and further investigations were on, they added. PTI COR RSY