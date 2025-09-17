Woman, minor son murdered in MP's Panna district; villagers, kin block road in protest

Panna (MP), Sep 17 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman and her son aged five were killed by unidentified persons in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, police said on Wednesday, triggering a road blockade by angry relatives and local residents who demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

The incident took place in Madhoganj under Ajaygarh police station limits during the intervening night of September 16-17 when the woman was at home along with her two children, an officer said.

The attackers allegedly stuffed clothes in the mouths of the woman and her five-year-old son before killing them. They spared the woman's second child, who is 18-month-old, he added.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Rajeev Singh Bhadoriya said an investigation was underway and the accused will be arrested soon.

Villagers said the woman ran a grocery shop from her house, while her husband works as a labourer in Punjab.

A neighbour, Jagmohan, alleged the killers looted the woman's house and outraged her modesty.

Following the killings, villagers and relatives staged a protest at Madhoganj square, where they blocked the road demanding strict action against the culprits.

The demonstration was called off after police assured action in the matter, officials said. PTI COR LAL RSY