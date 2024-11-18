Woman, minor son strangled to death by husband in Jharkhand: Police

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Nov 18 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman and her toddler son were allegedly strangled to death by her husband in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district, police said on Monday.

The accused’s husband is currently at large following the incident on Sunday night.

"We have sent the bodies for post-mortem," said Bajrang Mahato, officer-in-charge of Chowka police station.

Asked about the motive behind the crime, Mahato said investigation was ongoing and that raids were underway to apprehend the suspect, who fled the scene after committing the murders.

The victims have been identified as Madhumita Mahato and her two-and-a-half-year-old son.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the couple, who were known to frequently quarrel over minor issues, allegedly had another argument on Sunday night following which the husband killed his wife and kid in a fit of rage, police said. PTI BS MNB