Woman misplaces bag with gold in local train, Mumbai railway cops manage to trace it

Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) A woman got her bag containing gold ornaments and other items cumulatively valued at Rs 4.23 lakh that she had left behind in a suburban train thanks to the alertness of the Mumbai railway police, an official said on Sunday.

The Satara-based woman had left the bag in a compartment of a CSMT-bound local train on Friday night and then alerted police after she realised it, he said.

"After being informed about it, we asked our constable at Dockyard Road station to check the train, and he called back saying a bag of the same description had been found," the Wadala railway police station official said.

"The bag contained a camera, gold ornaments and other items with total value of Rs 4.23 lakh. After we verified that it belonged to the woman, we handed it over," the official said. PTI ZA BNM