Woman, missing for two days, found dead in UP's Bhadohi; neighbour booked

Bhadohi (UP) Apr 13 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman who had been missing for the past two days was found dead at the bank of river Ganga here on Saturday, and one person was detained in connection to the case, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tejveer Singh said the matter came to light when Ajit Pratap Singh, the victim’s father filed a missing person complaint on Thursday.

In the complaint, Singh said that his daughter, Swati Singh (18), a student of Class 11, went out on Thursday morning after receiving a call from her former teacher and neighbour Harsh Narayan Tiwari on her mobile and did not return.

Swati’s body was recovered from Beraspur Ghat on the river Ganga in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh. Her father had alleged that there were marks of serious injuries on her body when she was found, the ASP said.

Singh told the police that Tiwari used to teach in the same private school where Swati studied and had recently shifted to another school, ASP said.

Singh had accused Tiwari of killing his daughter, who has now been detained for questioning, he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he added.