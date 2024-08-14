Woman model, three others held for drug peddling in Kerala

Malappuram (Kerala), Aug 14 (PTI) A drug peddling gang comprising a woman model and three of her accomplices were picked up by the police with banned narcotics found in their possession in Kerala's Malappuram district, police said on Wednesday.

The woman Jiksy Raj, who hails from neighbouring Kozhikode district, was reportedly working as a model in Bengaluru.

Based on a tip off, a team of police personnel stopped a bus in which she was travelling from Bengaluru on Monday here, they said.

During the inspection, they found MDMA, a banned narcotic drug, kept in a secret compartment in her bag, and took her into custody from the spot.

During interrogation, she admitted that the narcotics were brought to be handed over to someone in Malappuram.

Based on her statement, three others in the drug racket were arrested from Bengaluru on Tuesday, police added.

All the accused hailed from various districts of Kerala, police added. PTI LGK ANE