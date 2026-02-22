Woman molested after being forced into car in Kolkata, 1 arrested

Kolkata (PTI): A woman was allegedly molested after being forced to board a car in Kolkata's Behala area, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, the accused, Arnab Sau, was arrested on Sunday for outraging the modesty of the woman and physically assaulting her, a senior police official said.

The official said the accused allegedly forced the woman to get inside the car near Behala Chowrasta, molested her during the trip and pushed her after slowing down the vehicle later.

The car was later found parked at a nearby spot on Diamond Harbour Road.

On the basis of the complaint, CCTV camera footage of the area and eyewitness accounts, Sau was picked up and arrested on charge of wrongful confinement, outraging modesty of a woman and physical assault.

The woman's father said she was walking alone on the street on Saturday evening when Sau stopped the vehicle while passing by and forced her to get inside the vehicle.

The official said it was being investigated if Sau was known to the victim woman and police were trying to piece together the sequence of events.

The incident brings to the fore of the issue of women's safety in the city which was prioritised by Kolkata Police commissioner Supratim Sarkar recently after taking over.